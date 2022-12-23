23 Dec 2022
The appointment ensures PCAs are represented at a national senior level within the veterinary group.
Alice Boyle (left) and Lily Barnes have joined the Linnaeus clinical board.
Linnaeus has strengthened its clinical board with the addition of two patient care assistants (PCAs), it has announced.
This is the first time Linnaeus has appointed PCAs to its clinical board, which aims to make it more inclusive by including a wider range of experience and expertise from every level in clinical practice.
The appointment of Alice Boyle from Maven Veterinary Care in Sutton, London, and Lily Barnes from Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield, ensures PCAs are represented at a national senior level within Linnaeus.
Séverine Tasker, chief medical officer at Linnaeus, who chairs the clinical board, said: “When it comes to clinical excellence, a broad range of perspectives will strengthen our ability to explore and follow best practice. Everyone’s views and experiences are important.
“Our nursing teams are critical to the care of our patients, but until recently, we only had RVN representation on the clinical board and wanted to involve our excellent team of PCAs as well.
“Lily and Alice are welcome additions to the clinical board. They were highly impressive during our application process and have provided valuable insight for us all.”
Of her appointment, Lily said: “I applied to join the clinical board to offer input on decisions relating to client and patient care, so I am looking forward to contributing to the group. I am particularly keen to input on decisions relating to our feline patients and sustainability.
“Representing PCAs on the clinical board provides us with a voice on clinical matters and demonstrates that we are valued and appreciated.”
Alice added: “I am really excited to join the Linnaeus clinical board and work more closely with colleagues right across the business. It is a valuable opportunity to progress and develop in my role by learning from others, while sharing my experiences, too.”
The board comprises 68 members, with Lily and Alice becoming two of its 12 field representatives, who are involved in all aspects of the board’s activities. Alice is representing PCAs working in primary care, while Lily speaks for referrals.
The Linnaeus clinical board, which comprises veterinary and nursing associates at primary care practices and referral hospitals across the UK, focuses on delivering excellence in clinical care and client service.
The board also represents a broad range of career stages, from those starting out in the profession to senior leaders.
More information about the Linnaeus clinical board is available online.