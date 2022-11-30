30 Nov 2022
The regional nursing managers will provide guidance to clinical nurse leaders at Linnaeus to promote growth and career progression across its primary care nursing teams.
From left: Kerry Jackson, Gemma Mogridge, Claire Roberts, Neil Smith and Leanne Walker.
Linnaeus has appointed four regional nursing managers (RNMs) to focus on local support for primary care nurses across the group.
RVNs Gemma Mogridge, Neil Smith and Leanne Walker have joined Linnaeus following the successful appointment of Kerry Jackson last year. The team will be covering a range of areas across the UK, from the south-east to Scotland.
The RNMs will provide guidance to clinical nurse leaders at Linnaeus to promote growth and career progression across its primary care nursing teams. This will enable nurses to be fully used in their roles and access more development opportunities.
Claire Roberts, field nursing manager at Linnaeus, said: “Our RNM roles will provide operational leadership to our nurses in primary care practices and provide a nursing voice at a senior level across the group.
“They will focus on every aspect of nursing to help increase job satisfaction and progression opportunities for all our teams.”
As part of the Linnaeus nursing strategy, a framework has been developed to create a clear career pathway from patient care assistant (PCA) up to chief nursing officer. The RNM roles have been introduced to support the implementation of the strategy across all levels of nursing in primary care.
Each RMN will work alongside their regional senior leadership teams to ensure a consistent level of support for nurses across the UK.
Miss Walker, who has worked in the veterinary field since 2008 and gained experience in nursing leadership roles before joining Linnaeus, said: “The RNM role is an opportunity to support the nursing teams at Linnaeus to deliver optimum patient care.
“I enjoy the mix of working on strategic tasks, while having the freedom to put on my scrubs alongside the nursing teams to better understand their ways of working.
“In my region, we are focusing on nurse and PCA utilisation by introducing more nurse consults, encouraging nurse involvement in Schedule 3 procedures, and offering opportunities for leadership and progression.”
“We are also training PCAs to the highest standard so they can effectively assist with essential tasks, such as running blood samples, setting up clinical areas and maintaining hygiene around the practice.
“I look forward to helping the nursing teams realise their full potential in an area that they are passionate about – or help them realise their interest in an area they haven’t considered before.”