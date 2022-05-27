27 May 2022
Promoting the vital role nursing teams perform in providing care for pets, the film also emphasises the career progression available to the profession.
Linnaeus' video features nurses working at several primary care and referral practices across the group.
As Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM) draws to a close, veterinary group Linnaeus has released a film celebrating vet nurses as key members of the veterinary team.
Trish Scorer, lead pre-registration experience manager within Linnaeus’ Veterinary Nursing Central Support (VNCS) team, said: “We hope this film will raise awareness of the pivotal role our nursing teams play within our hospital and practice settings.
“By offering progression opportunities throughout these teams, they will benefit from clear development pathways, new skills and, ultimately, more fulfilment in their roles.”
Led by chief nursing officer Andrea Jeffery, the veterinary nurse strategy at Linnaeus is implemented by the VNCS team and aims to support nurses with a clear framework for skills development throughout their careers.
This includes introducing more training opportunities for patient care assistants and the establishment of a post-registration programme to support newly qualified nurses entering referral practice.
The nurse leadership journey starts with lead nurse roles and then continues with clinical nursing managers, team leaders, group nursing managers, heads of nursing services in referral sites and regional nursing managers across primary care.
The regional nursing manager role is the most recent addition to Linnaeus’ nurse leadership structure and is key to providing a high level of clinical standards. This includes strategic, professional and operational leadership, and provides a nursing voice at senior level.
Mrs Scorer added: “We are really beginning to see the benefits of the veterinary nurse strategy come to life in our practices.
“Improving career progression for all our nursing teams through training and development enables us to deliver the highest quality care to our patients and support for our clients.”
The film can be viewed via Linnaeus’ Facebook page.