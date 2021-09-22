22 Sept 2021
The bespoke partnership will see Linnaeus offer BVNA membership to all of its 220 student nurses, allowing them access to further support throughout their careers.
Andrea Jeffery.
Veterinary group Linnaeus is offering free student membership to the BVNA.
This bespoke partnership will now see Linnaeus offer BVNA membership to all of its 220 population of student nurses, allowing them access to further support throughout their careers.
Larissa May, pre-registration experience manager at Linnaeus, has been collaborating with the BVNA to promote the association’s student membership opportunity across the group.
She said: “We are excited to be able to offer this membership to all of our employed SVNs. Our nurses will be given the opportunity of yearly membership simply through registering their interest, which will allow them access to a wide range of benefits as part of the BVNA.”
Ms May added: “We recognise the importance of not only supporting our SVNs, but also giving them the opportunity to engage within the wider veterinary nursing profession.
“We hope that by opening up this doorway to the wider profession we will encourage our SVNs to further explore their career potential and, in doing so, promote a robust veterinary nursing population.”
BVNA president Jo Oakden said: “There is a huge amount an SVN can get from their BVNA membership, and we hope it will support them through their training and then into their career as an RVN; we are all aiming for the same goal of a profession with resilience, confidence and drive – with individuals who feel supported and part of the veterinary nursing community.”
Andrea Jeffery – chief nursing officer at Linnaeus and the only person in the UK to sit at executive board level in a nursing capacity – has spearheaded the group’s focus on nursing since joining the business in April 2019.
She said: “We want to ensure Linnaeus has a veterinary nursing population that is supported and developed to reach its full potential in its ability to deliver best patient care.
“To help achieve this, we aspire to enable our patient care and nursing teams to achieve success through supportive, well-managed training programmes, which our newly-established central support team will help to deliver.”