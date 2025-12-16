16 Dec 2025
High proportion of cat and dog owners are now prepared to explore alternative, more sustainable diet options.
Image: © New Africa / Adobe Stock.
New analysis has claimed a substantial proportion of cat and dog owners are now prepared to explore alternative, more sustainable diet options for their pets.
Studies published in the journal Animals found that slightly more than half of participating cat owners, and more than 40% of dog owners who currently offer conventional foods would consider switching.
However, a leading industry group has launched its own sustainability drive amid broader moves to tackle what it regards as “misinformation” around the issue.
More than 1,300 cat owners and 2,600 with dogs took part in the surveys, with overwhelming majorities – 89.4% and 84.2%, respectively – reporting they used conventional feeding programmes. But the cat paper found 51% of them considered an alternative acceptable, with cultivated meat (33%) and vegan (18%) diets the most popular options.
A majority of participants in the dog study did not consider an alternative diet acceptable. But 43% did consider at least one alternative diet acceptable, with cultivated meat accounting for nearly a quarter (24%) of their choices, with 17% choosing vegetarian and 13% vegan.
Both studies found owners who either reduce their own meat consumption, or avoid it altogether, were significantly more likely to consider alternative diets for their pets.
Their authors argued the findings also emphasised the need for “informed communication” between veterinary professionals and their clients amid concern about the ethical and environmental impacts of conventional diets.
The cat paper further warned of “potential trust problems” between veterinary professionals and vegans, based on higher ratings for information sources linked to the greater extent of animals’ removal from the human diet.
Co-author Andrew Knight said: “Pet diets such as those based on plant-based ingredients or cultivated meat could transform the pet food system, lowering adverse impacts for farmed animals and the environment.”
But the papers’ publication coincided with UK Pet Food launching its own Ambition 2030 project, which includes a commitment to a “circular food system” including co-products and the use of alternative ingredients.
Deputy chief executive Nicole Paley said: “Pet food is an important part of a sustainable food system.
“Our industry already uses around one million tonnes of UK agricultural produce each year – much of it by-products from the human food chain.
“These ingredients help minimise waste and support a circular economy, while enabling us to create affordable, nutritious pet food that contributes to a more sustainable future.”
The group has also launched a new sustainability toolkit and ran a London Vet Show discussion on tackling what it sees as nutritional “misinformation”.
Chief executive Michael Bellingham said: “Accessing reliable pet nutrition information is one of the biggest challenges facing pet owners and veterinary professionals today.
“Our goal is to empower the vet community with science-based, practical tools to advise pet owners confidently and consistently.”