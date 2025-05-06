6 May 2025
The company has announced a portfolio of digital innovations as part of a US$1 billion investment.
New AI-powered tools said to help dog owners monitor their pets’ health with photos from their smartphone have been launched.
Mars has announced a portfolio of digital health innovations including Greenies Canine Dental Check and Iams Poopscan as part of a US$1 billion investment in its Pet Nutrition business.
The AI-powered tools analyse photos uploaded by owners and deliver insights into their dogs’ health as well as recommendations on how to proceed based on the findings.
The Canine Dental Check requires a photo of the side of a dog’s mouth, which the AI – said to be trained on more than 53,000 images taken from different angles, lighting conditions, and backgrounds – scans for signs of tartar build-up and gum irritation.
Pet owners are then provided with “easy-to-understand” results, as well as next-step recommendations such as discussing those results with a vet.
Owners can also consult a licensed veterinary technician through the brand’s PETconnect service for further advice if they wish.
More than 80% of dogs suffer from gum disease, while according to Mars nearly a third of dog owners consider identifying health issues in their animal to be their biggest source of stress.
Ikdeep Singh, Mars Pet Nutrition’s global president, said: “For 90 years and counting, Mars has been making pet parenting better and now we’re making it easier than ever to monitor and support their pet’s health. Greenies Canine Dental Check is just the beginning.
“By bringing together our iconic brands, and expertise across our science, diagnostics, veterinary and digital teams, we’re providing pet parents with the tools they need to better understand and care for their pets every day.”
Iams Poopscan, which detects stool quality and consistency, was said to be trained on 14,000 images of dog faeces and tested for accuracy by a panel of independent pet health experts.