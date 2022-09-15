15 Sept 2022
Staff at Pennard Vets have introduced a new scheme designed to help relax animals in their care and improve postoperative recovery.
Hannah Olliff-Lee applies the massage techniques at Pennard Vets in Kent.
A new pet massage and physiotherapy training programme is being offered to staff at a group of practices in Kent.
Pennard Vets, which runs seven practices across the county, believe it is among the first groups in the UK to run the scheme, which it hopes will help patients to relax and recover better from surgery.
The practice said the course, which primarily focuses on patients’ mobility and mental well-being, is proving popular, with most of its VNs already signing up.
Hannah Olliff-Lee, an RVN and qualified animal physiotherapist, who is leading the sessions alongside Caron Stone, a qualified VN, physiotherapist and hydrotherapist, said they were focused on both when to use and when not to use the techniques.
Mrs Olliff-Lee said: “There is strong evidence about the positive effects of massage for pets – and especially after an operation. These benefits include improved circulation, reduction in swelling, pain relief, and lymphatic drainage, which can even improve immune response and recovery time.
“Although some of these interventions require a physiotherapist’s knowledge of the various therapeutic machines, there are lots of conditions that we can treat with manual techniques, including effleurage, tapotement and petrissage.
“With these, we use our hands to massage and carry out passive exercises and motions in key areas covering the neck and spine, shoulders, and thighs, as well as each individual limb.
“Patients who are stressed or injured will often tense their muscles, but massage helps them relax, and increases endorphins, which makes the pet feel happier and more comfortable.”