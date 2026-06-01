1 Jun 2026
‘Milestone’ as VMD approves Zoetis’ Lenivia for OA
Therapy said to have demonstrated effective pain relief from the first injection in a field study.
Zoetis has announced the VMD has approved a new antibody therapy for the alleviation of pain associated with osteoarthritis in dogs.
The VMD approved Lenivia (izenivetmab injection), said to be the first long‑acting canine anti‑nerve growth factor (NGF) monoclonal antibody therapy that can be administered once every three months, on Friday (29 May).
The therapy binds to NGF, a recognised mediator of pain and inflammation, to reduce its effects.
The pharmaceutical company said the therapy is backed by a decade of science and research and demonstrated effectiveness in improving mobility and reducing pain in dogs from the first injection in a field study.
‘Milestone’
Zoetis’ regional president of Europe and the Middle East, Julia von Gablenz, said: “Lenivia’s approval marks a meaningful milestone in our continued innovation for canine osteoarthritis pain.
“Dogs with osteoarthritis can experience persistent pain that affects comfort, mobility, and quality of life.
“With Lenivia’s approval, we’re proud to bring UK(GB) veterinary professionals a new, long-acting option that can help alleviate osteoarthritis-associated pain and support sustained comfort with a single injection.”