5 Aug 2022
The RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) is sponsoring the latest series of VetLed Veterinary Nurse Think Tanks.
The Veterinary Nurse Think Tank series, established in 2021 and supported by the BVNA, is running as part of an ongoing collaboration between MMI and VetLed, which aims to tackle incivility in the workplace and encourage working environments that make well-being a priority.
So far, the collaboration has included the running of six fully funded civility training sessions, a full day of free psychological safety workshops as part of VetLed’s Safe to Speak Up campaign and the first of four Veterinary Nurse Think Tanks.
According to a 2021 MMI survey of student veterinary nurses, recently graduated veterinary nurses and clinical coaches, 96% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that bullying and incivility was a serious problem in the profession.
A VetLed poll of veterinary teams revealed similar findings, with 97% of those polled having been on the receiving end of incivility in practice.
Based on the findings of the surveys, it was decided the think tank events should focus on four key areas. The first two have already taken place – “Identity and values” on 5 May and “Everyday leadership” on 21 July.
The remaining sessions – “Innovation and problem solving” and “When things go wrong: the importance of a just culture” – will take place on Thursday 20 October and Thursday 19 January 2023, respectively.
MMI manager Lisa Quigley said: “It’s fantastic to be working with VetLed and the BVNA to run these think tanks. Maintaining a positive working culture is essential both for the well-being of the practice team, but also for the well-being of the animals in their care.
“Veterinary nurses carry out vital work and are an essential part of the practice team. It’s, therefore, of utmost importance they feel empowered and safe to have their voices heard, and supported to drive sustainable, positive change.”
Helen Silver-MacMahon, research and development director at VetLed, said: “VetLed is delighted to be collaborating with the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative, supported by the BVNA, to ensure every nurse has free access to CPD that supports their well-being and helps cultivate positive practice cultures.”
The Veterinary Nurse Think Tanks are open to all veterinary nurses, including students. Each session lasts 90 minutes, commencing at 7:30pm.
Places are available to book via the MMI Civility Hub.