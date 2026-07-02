2 Jul 2026
A Cambridgeshire-based rescue group says it wants to “redefine” the sector amid claims many owners who give up pets don’t know the support that is available to them.
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An animal charity has demanded change after new research suggested nearly three-quarters of owners who relinquished pets may not have done so had they been offered support.
Bosses of the Cambridgeshire-based Woodgreen Pets Charity say they want to “redefine rescue” as they called for greater compassion towards owners who are struggling.
Linda Cantle, the organisation’s pet services director, said: “Many owners are scared to ask for help for fear of being judged or their companion being taken away by force.
“That’s where we want to change things – both in the way we view owners who need help, and in delivering that help in time to keep pets and their people together. This is how we rescue.”
The message is based on a survey of around 1,000 cat and dog owners carried out for the Cambridgeshire-based charity by the 3Gem Research and Insights research agency.
It found that a third (33%) had relinquished a pet, with moving house (19%), health concerns (14%), behavioural issues (11%) and cost (7%) all cited as factors.
But a substantial majority (74%) said they would have been able to keep their animals if charitable support had been available to them.
Woodgreen estimates it is currently dealing with around 400 rehoming requests and Ms Cantle said action is urgently needed to remove the “shame and stigma” that she believes prevents owners from seeking help earlier.
She said: “It shouldn’t be the norm that people must part from their beloved pets. We see so many people who believe they’ve run out of road and feel they have no choice but to give up their companion unnecessarily.
“We’ve seen countless cases of cherished pets requiring expensive veterinary care or behavioural training, and people going without food to try to afford it – and ultimately failing.
“We offer help for all these issues and want more people to be aware they can reach out to us for support.”