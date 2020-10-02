2 Oct 2020
RVN receives the MSD Animal Health Research Bursary trophy and £1,000 for her research and presentation on quantifying and monitoring practice cleanliness.
Katie Whalley (right) receives her bursary prize from Michelle Townley, of MSD Animal Health.
The top prize in MSD Animal Health’s Bursary Awards has, for the first time, been won by a vet nurse.
RVN Katie Whalley, deputy head veterinary nurse at Chipping Norton Veterinary Hospital, has received the MSD Animal Health Research Bursary trophy and £1,000, in addition to her original bursary, for her research and presentation on quantifying and monitoring practice cleanliness.
Mrs Whalley, the first VN to take part in the awards, was announced as the winner at MSD Animal Health’s virtual Research Bursary Awards Day 2020, which took place on 18 September.
Mrs Whalley said: “I am very grateful to MSD Animal Health for awarding me the research bursary and prize.
“Cleanliness is such an important subject area for the veterinary field and I’m pleased I can hopefully inspire others to monitor it effectively, enabling us to continually improve our standards across the industry.
“I am excited to be the first veterinary nurse to take part and win, and hope I can encourage other nurses to take an interest in research and help improve standards.”
Social distancing restrictions meant this year’s awards day had to be held online. Research presentations were given by the 2019 MSD Animal Health Veterinary Student Research Bursaries recipients.
MSD Animal Health veterinary advisor Michelle Townley, who is responsible for managing the research bursaries, said: “It was wonderful that this year everyone could present, no matter where they are working in the world, and despite the event having to be virtual this year, there was a huge amount of energy in the ‘room’ that shone through from the enthusiasm of the presenters.
“Their love of their work and commitment to research was apparent to everyone on the judging panel. It was a great day all round.
“We’re excited and delighted to have awarded the top prize to our first veterinary nurse, and Katie’s extremely valuable and practical work on monitoring clinical hygiene.”
For more information on the MSD Animal Health research bursaries, visit its website.