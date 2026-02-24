24 Feb 2026
New RSPCA figures have revealed a 30% rise in cats entering their care in December alone.
A fresh plea has been made for cat owners to have their pets neutered amid fears the number of animals in charity care is reaching unprecedented levels.
New figures, released to mark World Spay Day today, 24 February, revealed the number of cats in national RSPCA care has soared by 72% in the last four years.
The organisation also saw a 30% increase in December alone, which officials say suggests the problem is now bigger than the traditional “kitten season” alone.
Cat welfare expert Alice Potter warned of misconceptions about feline pregnancies as she argued neutering from four months old was “crucial” to prevent unexpected litters and other health issues.
She said: “The rising numbers of cats and kittens coming into our care is heartbreaking – and especially worrying in the winter months. Many are dumped or are kittens born in unsafe situations as part of a feral group.
“Owners can really do their bit to help with the capacity and welfare crisis. Cat owners who neuter their cats help stem this surge in unwanted pets.”
More than 3,200 cats were neutered at national RSPCA centres and animal hospitals during 2025, while many more were treated by branch organisations.
But despite that, more than 1,400 cats were in national RSPCA care at the end of 2025 – compared to 832 in December 2021 – with at least 2,300 in care across its wider network.
Cats Protection data has estimated that as many as 12% of the UK cat population – around 1.3 million cats – are currently unneutered.