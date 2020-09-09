9 Sept 2020
The three new categories have been chosen to celebrate “truly inspirational individuals” at the association’s This Is Us Awards Evening.
Jane Goodall DBE is keynote speaker for the awards night. Image © Stuart Clark.
The BVNA has launched three awards, with the winners to be announced at its virtual This Is Us event in October.
The three awards are:
The This Is Us event takes place on 9 to 10 October and the Awards Evening, with keynote speaker Jane Goodall DBE, will start at 6:30pm on the Saturday.
The evening will be streamed live via the BVNA Facebook page, as well as to event delegates via Zoom.
BVNA president Jo Hinde said: “I am thrilled to be hosting this year’s award ceremony, and urge everyone to join in by nominating and watching the ceremony live.
“We have chosen three new award categories that really highlight those individuals who are truly inspirational, and, as such, I am absolutely delighted Jane Goodall will be our guest speaker for the evening.
“She is the epitome of inspirational, compassion and kindness – all of which are values that veterinary nurses hold dear. This really is an event that’s not to be missed.”