1 Jun 2020
“The range of skills expected from the RVN is highlighted by the length and breadth of this completely updated textbook”– Sue Paterson, association senior vice-president.
The sixth edition of the BSAVA Textbook of Veterinary Nursing is now available.
Tailored to the needs of veterinary nurse students undertaking a Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing or veterinary nursing degree, the textbook is also aimed at recently qualified VNs working in practice.
The latest edition focuses on dogs, cats, small mammals, birds and reptiles, and introduces the full range of veterinary nursing skills, theory and knowledge that students and recent graduates are expected to demonstrate.
Each chapter starts by listing learning objectives and ends with self-assessment questions, as well as providing key references, further reading and useful websites.
New chapters are:
BSAVA senior vice-president Sue Paterson said: “The range of skills expected from the RVN is highlighted by the length and breadth of this completely updated textbook.”
The BSAVA Textbook of Veterinary Nursing 6th edition is priced £65 (£45 for BSAVA members) and available now from the BSAVA website or by telephoning on 01452 726700.