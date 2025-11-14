14 Nov 2025
New guidelines for feline diabetes care published
Officials say the new guidance reflects “significant developments over the past decade”, while new guides for nurses and pet owners are also available.
New guidelines have been published today, 14 November, for the treatment of diabetes mellitus in cats.
The paper has been released by International Cat Care (iCatCare) to coincide with World Diabetes Day and is intended to act as an “everyday reference tool” for clinicians in practice.
The guidance is being made freely available through the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, where a new nursing guide has also been published for the first time.
Guidance update
Samantha Taylor, who chaired the panel which drew up the new guidance, said: “There have been significant developments in the treatment of feline diabetes mellitus since the publication of the 2015 ISFM diabetes guidelines.
“Experts in the disease from the USA, Netherlands, UK, Australia and Italy have collaborated on a much-needed update and the resulting 2025 iCatCare consensus guidelines are an essential information resource for vets diagnosing and treating diabetes mellitus in cats.”
The document covers issues including pathogenesis, diagnosis and making treatment choices, managing complications and comorbidities, anaesthetic guidance, and feeding.
Share
The nursing guide, which is also available via the journal’s website is one of two new resources which have also been published alongside the updated guidance.
The other is a guide for pet owners which clinicians are being encouraged to share with their clients to help support ongoing care.
The owners’ guide is available via the iCatCare website.