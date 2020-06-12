12 Jun 2020
“We’re thrilled with our new training centre and can’t wait to welcome students here, hopefully in September” – Abbeydale directors Kirsty Gwynne and Samantha Morgan.
Abbeydale Vet Nurse Training has moved to new premises that will offer students larger classrooms and a healthier learning environment.
Previously based in England, Abbeydale has moved over the border into Wales to a site close to the border town of Monmouth.
Abbeydale directors Kirsty Gwynne and Samantha Morgan said: “We’re thrilled with our new training centre and can’t wait to welcome students here, hopefully in September.
“We have much more space, and the floor-to-ceiling windows make it really light and airy – ideal for when you’re studying.”
Conscious of the importance of a modern, healthy and accessible learning environment, Abbeydale chose its new premises because it is easier to get to.
Miss Gwynne said: “Whichever direction you’re coming from, you can now get to us without queuing at the notorious traffic lights in Monmouth. We’re on a bus route, too, which is great if you don’t drive or would prefer to use public transport.”
Students will also benefit from larger classrooms, a larger common room, modern bathroom facilities and kitchen facilities.
With lockdown restrictions meaning students are not able to use the new premises yet, Abbeydale has had to adapt during the coronavirus crisis and find new ways to support students.
Ms Morgan said: “We’re supporting all our students online at the moment, helping them to prepare for their upcoming exams.
“The exams are classroom-based, but with social distancing measures in place we will be able to accommodate them.”