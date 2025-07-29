29 Jul 2025
The VMD and SRUC have revealed plans they hope will provide better protection for animal and human health against resistance.
Plans for what is being billed as a “world-first” study of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) within a national pet population have been unveiled today (29 July).
The joint project between the VMD and SRUC aims to develop a unique surveillance system to monitor AMR levels among healthy cats and dogs in the UK.
Officials plan to collect data from veterinary practices, animal shelters, local authorities and pet owners as part of the project, which could take up to five years to complete.
VMD chief executive Abi Seager said: “Antimicrobial resistance is one of the most serious global health threats that we face.
“I am proud to launch this ground-breaking AMR surveillance project in healthy cats and dogs with SRUC, who have a proven track-record of establishing surveillance programmes from the ground-up.
“This new study is a truly one health intervention to tackle AMR.”
Preparatory work is already underway on the project, whose launch follows a highly critical report from the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee last month.
It warned the Government had missed most of its targets for reducing AMR and there were “significant gaps” in the collection of animal health data.
The VMD was also said to be concerned that usage reductions had “plateaued” amid a lack of current targets.
The directorate is working with researchers at SRUC’s Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre (RAVIC), who have been involved in several AMR studies plus surveillance work in the UK and overseas, on the new project.
John Berezowski, SRUC professor of disease surveillance, said: “This initiative is critical for a better understanding of the transmission and maintenance of AMR in our pets.
“Our experts have worked hard to develop a practical AMR surveillance system. We plan to follow a team approach, working with pet owners and their vets as we explore how best to collect samples for surveillance throughout the UK.”