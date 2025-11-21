21 Nov 2025
Bill seeking age restrictions and bans on ear-cropping and declawing in imported pets is at third reading stage in House of Lords.
Lord Trees. Image: © Roger Harris Photography, licensed under CC BY 3.0
Proposals to tackle pet smuggling and ban imports of dogs or cats with mutilations are edging towards law after reaching a key stage today (21 November).
A bill originally proposed by vet and MP Danny Chambers and sponsored by fellow clinician Prof Lord Sandy Trees in the House of Lords reached its third reading stage in the upper chamber this morning.
Once through that stage and after consideration of any amendments, the bill will be slated for Royal Assent to become law.
The RSPCA hailed the progress of the Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill and said the new law “will end suffering for hundreds of thousands of pets, both here in the UK and around the world for generations to come”.
Harriet Main, public affairs manager for the charity, said: “[The act] stops the flow of animals coming into the UK who have been subjected to cruel procedures, and leaves no hiding place for the criminals carrying out these horrific procedures here.
“Our officers have been battling rising reports of dogs with cropped ears, which have risen by 700% over the past decade. This new law will help us eradicate ear cropping for good.”
The legislation will ban the importation of dogs with cropped ears and docked tails, as well as declawed cats, and will also raise the minimum age for imports from the current 15 weeks to six months.
Importation of dogs or cats more than 42 days pregnant will also be banned and the law will tighten rules on non-commercial pet travel, limiting the number of dogs or cats that can be brought into the country to five per vehicle or three per foot passenger.
Dr Chambers introduced his private member’s bill in the House of Commons late last year, which attracted cross-party support and led to the package of measures being outlined by ministers in October.
After the bill’s third reading in July, ahead of it moving to the House of Lords, he said: “No longer will dogs and cats be taken away from their parents at a hugely young age and put in the back of a van, perhaps having been sedated or mutilated, and perhaps while sick, and where they may become overheated.
“That will come to an end now, which is a great step forward for animal welfare.”