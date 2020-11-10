10 Nov 2020
Taught primarily online over one calendar year, the course is a regulated level 5 qualification and offers SQP registration following successful completion of assessments.
Image © Rene Mansi/iStock
Askham Bryan College has announced it is now able to offer a new post-qualification route for RVNs looking to expand their clinical skills and knowledge.
The York-based college has become the first UK centre to offer the Level 5 VetSkill Diploma in Advanced Veterinary Nursing (Practice Nurse) – providing a new and innovative route for career progression for RVNs working in clinical practice, with its first intake set for February 2021.
Through completion of seven diverse and stimulating modules, RVNs will be equipped to extend their skills and knowledge in leading consultations and clinics to provide nursing care to a “mastery” level beyond those required of the RCVS day one skills and competencies.
Taught primarily online over one calendar year, the course is a regulated level 5 qualification and offers SQP registration following successful completion of assessments.
Students will be provided with all the tools and resources required to develop their knowledge through evidence-based nursing, industry expert guest lectu
In-person practical sessions will allow students to extend and demonstrate their practical expertise ready for assessment.
To apply for the February 2021 intake, visit the Askham Bryan College website.