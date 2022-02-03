3 Feb 2022
Improve International, in partnership with Pet Blood Bank UK, has launched the 15-month course to provide training for VNs and technicians with an interest in the area.
The Pet Blood Bank team in the donation room. Image © Pet Blood Bank UK
A new transfusion medicine course for veterinary nurses and technicians has been launched by Improve International.
In partnership with Pet Blood Bank UK, the course will provide training for VNs and technicians with an interest in the area, as well as offer the opportunity to achieve a Nurse Certificate, Veterinary Technician Certificate or Veterinary Paraprofessional Certificate from the International School of Veterinary Postgraduate Studies.
The online course – which has a 15-month duration – will start on 1 April 2022. The course comprises eight modules, with one module released every other month that will cover key transfusion medicine topics of relevance to veterinary nurses.
Each module contains six lessons and two reflective studies for delegates to work through at their own pace. During the fourth week of the month, reflective sessions are provided, and additional training in study skills and revision materials are offered during the months between modules.
Helen Rooney, RVN and induction and training manager at Pet Blood Bank UK, said: “After 14 years of supporting veterinary practices with transfusion medicine and running our blood bank service, we feel the time is right to pass on what we have learned.
“We know that transfusions are now being performed in first opinion, as well as referral settings, and we are so excited to be part of this formal training and qualification for veterinary nurses.
“Transfusion medicine is an ideal specialism for nurses as many aspects can be nurse-led, including the recruitment of blood donors and on-site product management, setting up the transfusion and monitoring recipients and developing practice transfusion protocols.”
She added: “This unique course is suitable for any nurse wanting to advance their transfusion knowledge and more confidently support their clinicians when the decision to transfuse is made.
“At Pet Blood Bank UK, providing education and training to advance transfusion medicine has always been a core part of our mission, so we are delighted to support the creation of this course.”
Operational head for Improve International in the UK Charlotte French said: “The emphasis of this programme is on understanding when, why and how transfusions are given, and how to collect and administer blood safely to maximise donor and recipient safety.
“As with all of Improve International’s online learning programmes, the modules are available 24/7 and are hosted on a world-leading online learning management platform, which also includes quizzes and a discussion forum. A dedicated programme coordinator provides support and assistance to delegates.”
Dr French continued: “Overall, the programme will equip veterinary nurses with a good understanding of the aims and risks of transfusions, how to carry out recipient monitoring to detect adverse transfusion reactions and how to manage them.
“The acquisition of these new skills will enable veterinary nurses to take a proactive and significant role in transfusion cases in their practice, and to promote good, evidence-based practice.”
A one-hour recorded taster session with free CPD is available by emailing [email protected] and more information on the course can be found on the Improve International website.