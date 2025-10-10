10 Oct 2025
Project leaders hope the initiative will help vets, behaviour experts and charities to better support owners who are facing challenges with their pets.
A new national survey has been launched that researchers hope will shed new light on how challenging canine behaviours can affect dog owners and their families.
The RVC-led Living With Dogs project aims to help veterinary professionals, behaviour experts and welfare groups to provide greater support for those facing challenges.
RVC senior lecturer Rowena Packer said: “Living with dogs can be immensely rewarding, but also emotionally and physically demanding, particularly when they behave in ways we find challenging.
“We want to better understand these experiences by learning from dog owners across the UK, whether they consider their dog to show problematic behaviour or not.”
Co-research lead Zoe Belshaw said previous analyses had shown the potentially “significant” impact from canine behaviours that people find difficult.
She added: “What remains unclear is why some behaviours are challenging for certain households but not for others, and whether particular behaviours are especially hard to live with for everyone.
“By completing this survey, you will help us better understand which behaviours cause the most difficulty and how we can provide more effective support.”
The survey, which project leaders estimate will take around 30 minutes to complete plus five minutes for a further, optional section, is predominantly aimed at adult owners of dogs aged 12 months or older.
However, participants can choose to involve children between the ages of 8 and 17 as well if they wish.
The project has also received funding from the Battersea Cats and Dogs Homes, whose grants and programmes manager Simona Zito said they wanted to “drive positive change”.
She added: “Battersea is proud to fund this research and is dedicated to working with partners to ensure the findings will be accessible, effective, and deliver real benefits for all dogs.”
The survey will remain open until midnight on 9 November.