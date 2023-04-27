27 Apr 2023
More regular monthly subscriptions will help charity meet surging demand for its services, officials say.
Vetlife has launched a video campaign to encourage professionals to become friends of the veterinary charity in response to a surge in demand for its services.
The video, which has been sponsored by the animal health company Elanco, has revealed that the organisation responded to more than 3,500 requests to its helpline in 2022.
It also spent more than £200,000 on health support work and more than £180,000 on providing financial assistance to professionals, including VNs for the first time.
The friends scheme enables supporters to help Vetlife throughout the year for a monthly contribution of £4.20.
Vetlife donor relations manager Emma Helbert said: “We are thrilled that Elanco has chosen to support the Friends of Vetlife campaign. The video will allow us to promote membership and grow small regular giving.
“Only 2% of the veterinary community currently give to Vetlife monthly, so we’re excited to boost awareness that becoming a friend of Vetlife is a great way to help us continue to meet demand.”
Carrie Naish, Elanco’s strategic accounts manager, added: “Elanco is delighted to support Vetlife in continuing its incredible work.
“We are all too aware of the challenges faced by our colleagues and friends in the veterinary industry, and are grateful for the support Vetlife provides.
“We hope the video is successful in highlighting the work Vetlife does and encourages many new memberships.”
More details about how to become a Friend of Vetlife, as well as the video, which will be used at events and across a variety of platforms, are available online.