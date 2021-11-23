23 Nov 2021
The aim of the group is to actively address diversity and inclusivity, specifically within the VN profession.
BVNA senior vice-president Jo Oakden.
A newly formed group looking to promote diversity and inclusivity in the VN profession is looking to recruit representatives to share their journeys to inspire others.
The VN Futures diversity, inclusion and widening participation – a working group from the RCVS and BVNA joint initiative VN Futures – held its inaugural meeting on 9 November.
The aim of the group’s work is to actively address diversity and inclusivity – specifically within the VN profession – and consider the support needed by those from diverse backgrounds who are already within the profession.
The BVNA will work with the RCVS diversity and inclusion group, which launched its strategy earlier in 2021; and other allies and parties striving for the same goal.
The BVNA says this will help to ensure messages are consistent and that “we are all working in alignment with finding solutions for widening participation into the profession”, and that the group’s initial aims are “to recruit role models”. It is looking for representatives from a variety of diverse backgrounds to share their journey and any challenges, and how they were overcome.
BVNA senior vice-president Jo Oakden said: “I am really excited to finally get this group up and running; it has been in the pipeline for a while, and the time is right. It comes with the close of VN Futures part one and the release of the interim report; and this topic being discussed within the veterinary nursing profession couldn’t be more needed.
“We have focused before on encouraging more males into the profession, but with a rise in RVNs on the register to 20,000 nurses in 2021, this is the right time to open up this conversation and widen participation.
“We also need to drive a culture change in our profession – that we are accessible to those from a multitude of backgrounds. As well as supporting those already in our profession.
“I think our first campaign to gather role models is key. To feel part of a profession, you need to see others you can relate to in the profession. A role model isn’t perfect, but a role model is inspiring, and can support others who may face challenges and inspire many more into the profession. I am really enthused for what this group will bring, with such an amazing group membership.”
Jill Macdonald, VN Futures project manager, said: “There are so many important reasons to diversify our workforce and I am really excited to be a part of this group. We know there is a lack of diversity within the VN profession, and we need to attract more people to the profession from different backgrounds and with a variety of experiences. This will help us to provide a broader range of perspectives into our work, strengthen teams and, ultimately, benefit the welfare of animals and the experience of their owners.
“We need to provide an example for young people who often cannot see themselves doing veterinary work because they do not have role models to look up to. This will be the first area that we address. It is not a simple solution, of course, and there are many aspects of diversity we need to consider; and also ensure support is available for people from diverse backgrounds within our profession.”
If you would like more information about the group or are interested in becoming a representative, email [email protected]