24 Jun 2022
Learners, employers, staff and governors from Abbeydale Vet Nurse Training are celebrating after being rated “good” by Ofsted.
The training provider – which was formed in 2001 and offers teaching and support for VNs and practices in Herefordshire, Gloucestershire, Monmouthshire, Worcestershire, and south/west Wales regions – was judged as a “good school” after an inspection on 12 May 2022.
This was Abbeydale’s first full inspection as a training provider, which, it said, makes this grade particularly special and a superb achievement.
The inspectors were particularly impressed by the centre’s curriculum, which reflects current industry practice, its ability to link on and off-the-job training, and how senior leaders and tutors support apprentices to understand career pathways.
Abbeydale directors Kirsty Gwynne and Sam Morgan said: “We are proud that our hard work has been recognised in this way. It is a team effort here at Abbeydale, and it is a combination of all our tutors, learners, employers, clinical coaches and governance boards’ input to ensure our provision is fit for purpose.”
To find out more about Abbeydale Vet Nurse Training, visit its website. The full Ofsted report can be read online.