20 May 2025
Veterinary professionals and pet owners are both being invited to take part in latest phase of broader project assessing environmental rise of ectoparasite treatments.
Image © Happy monkey / Adobe Stock
A new bid to assess the environmental risk of ectoparasite treatments has been launched amid a warning that animals can no longer be treated “in isolation” from human or ecological concerns.
Veterinary professionals and pet owners are both being invited to take part in the “citizen science” survey programme, which has been launched by CVS and the University of Bristol.
The work is the latest phase of a broader project that launched two years ago and has received nearly £100,000 in funding from the company’s clinical research awards programme.
However, amid growing fears about the products’ potential ecological impact, CVS small animal veterinary director Lizzie McLennan-Green believes the scheme will provide key insights.
She said: “We can no longer consider veterinary treatment in isolation from human and environmental health.
“A one health approach is essential. In considering our approach to preventive ectoparasiticide treatment, it became quickly apparent that the evidence base was largely absent.
“So, this research is critical to understanding the impact that treatment for ‘the individual’ can have on wider human, animal and environmental health.
“It will support our future decision making – and that of the wider profession – helping us to balance patient and environmental health.”
Details of the new project have been outlined just weeks after newly published research suggested one commonly used insecticide, imidacloprid, posed the single highest ecological risk out of more than 100 separate compounds detected in analysis of coastal waters in southern England.
The industry group NOAH has also launched a new “Use it right, treat them right” campaign to encourage the responsible usage of veterinary parasiticides, which it maintains are still essential products.
The CVS project’s surveys will collect data on issues including the type, format and frequency of treatments, factors influencing product selection, the level of awareness regarding environmental impacts of ectoparasiticides and any preventive measures that may be employed in future.
Residues collected from companion animals will also be assessed at a later stage of the project.
Researchers hope their findings will benefit the veterinary profession, the public and pets, by helping determine the appropriate prescription of, and education on, the responsible use of ectoparasiticides, and ensuring animals’ parasitic burden is suitably managed.
University of Bristol project lead Richard Wall said: “This is an issue of considerable concern.
“Citizen science and laboratory research evidence is urgently needed so that risk-based assessments of the impact of and requirements for ectoparasite treatment can be made.
“While we can make some assumptions around the impact of routine ectoparasite treatments, these findings are essential for us to truly understand them – and to be able to balance the needs of veterinary patients with their wider environmental impacts.”
Veterinary staff can participate in the project by visiting the website.