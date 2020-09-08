8 Sept 2020
OSCE opportunities opened up to student nurses as VetSkill and Central Qualifications sign agreements with City and Guilds.
VetSkill and Central Qualifications (CQ) have announced they have signed agreements with City and Guilds.
The agreements mean SVNs registered on the City and Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing can now choose to take their OSCEs with City and Guilds, VetSkill or CQ to be awarded their qualification.
VetSkill chairman Greg Warman said: “This recognition agreement makes it possible for apprentices to take one OSCE that covers both their diploma qualification and their apprenticeship.”
CQ director Jacqui Garrett added: “We’re grateful to all those involved who’ve worked tirelessly to continue to provide COVID-secure OSCEs so that veterinary nursing students could graduate and enrol as RVNs.”
City and Guilds will release details on how to claim the OSCE achievement in the coming months. For more information about VetSkill, visit its website.
Centres that would like to book an OSCE with CQ should email [email protected] or telephone 01359 245316.