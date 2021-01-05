16 to 17 January – Leeds and north London

27 to 28 February – Wigan and north London

24 to 25 April – Huntingdon and Leeds

26 to 27 June – North London, Wigan and Edinburgh

4 to 5 September – venue to be confirmed

16 to 17 October – venue to be confirmed

4 to 5 December – venue to be confirmed

Gateway

SVNs being trained using the apprenticeship standard in veterinary nursing will be invited to choose an OSCE date once they have passed through the apprenticeship gateway and have passed their professional discussion. Diploma students may apply via their training provider.