5 Jan 2021
OSCEs were held at the end of November 2020 and saw a pass rate of 72%.
VetSkill has successfully delivered its first round of 118 OSCEs, resulting in 86 SVNs proceeding to the final step in their journey to become an RVN.
OSCEs were held by the end point and awarding organisation on 28 and 29 November 2020 in Leeds and Cambridgeshire for:
The pass rate was 84% for apprentices and 69% for diploma students, with an overall pass rate of 72%.
Following the successful completion of the RCVS quality assurance processes, the results were published by VetSkill on 18 December 2020.
VetSkill chairman and chief executive Greg Warman said: “I am delighted by this first round of VetSkill OSCEs being successfully completed during these particularly challenging times.
“It would not have been possible without the dedication of the VetSkill team of examiners and support staff led by VetSkill’s qualification manager, Sam Double.”
VetSkill has scheduled the following OSCE dates for 2021:
SVNs being trained using the apprenticeship standard in veterinary nursing will be invited to choose an OSCE date once they have passed through the apprenticeship gateway and have passed their professional discussion. Diploma students may apply via their training provider.
For more information about VetSkill, visit its website or telephone 01480 278580.