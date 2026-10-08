8 Oct 2026
Staffordshire bull terrier puppy Otis is said to have made a “fantastic recovery” after vets retrieved an earring from his stomach without needing more invasive surgery.
Vets have celebrated saving the life of a puppy after it swallowed an earring in a “freak accident”.
Otis, a 14-week-old Staffordshire bull terrier, was rushed to Clyde Vets in Lanark after swallowing a hoop earring while his owner was wearing it.
The puppy – whom she had only picked up three days prior – is said to have made a playful lunge for her ear while she was waving off her partner at the window.
After induced vomiting failed to bring up the earring, clinicians carried out an x-ray to determine the earring’s location.
The image revealed the jewellery in Otis’ stomach with its sharp clasp open.
With Otis under general anaesthetic, vet Nikki Hamilton and her team were able to retrieve the earring using an endoscope fitted with a grabbing device.
Dr Hamilton said: “We were so relieved and a cheer went up in the operating theatre. Thankfully, Otis is absolutely fine, and it was a freak accident how he managed to grab the earring and swallow it.
“The owners did the best thing by rushing him to us straightaway, so we were able to ensure it didn’t pass through his stomach and cause an obstruction or injury. Thankfully, we were able to remove it without the need for more invasive surgery, and Otis made a fantastic recovery.”