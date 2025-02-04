4 Feb
Charity says it is excited for the annual gongs, which seek to recognise inspiring people, practices and dogs going the extra mile.
Charity Pet Blood Bank has announced it is bringing back its annual awards, with sponsorship from CVS Group.
The Heart of Pet Blood Bank Awards seeks to recognise inspiring people, practices and dogs going the extra mile to support the charity.
It will include other new categories and nominations will be welcome from practices as well as individuals who have made an impact and gone the extra mile to support the cause.
Nicole Osborne, from Pet Blood Bank UK, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received such generous support from CVS Group for our awards.
“Pet Blood Bank is a charity made up of a passionate, enthusiastic and supportive community who consistently go above and beyond for us. We are so excited to recognise their contributions and be able to thank them with these awards, thanks to CVS’ generous support.”
On supporting the programme, chief executive of CVS Group Richard Fairman said: “Pet Blood Bank is a vital charity doing crucial work within our profession.
“So supporting these awards was very important to us. Without the tireless work of the people, practices and dogs who volunteer their time and who donate blood – our profession would not be able to perform the range of life-changing and lifesaving veterinary services that we do. We are so pleased that these awards recognise these important individuals.”
Full details of the Heart of Pet Blood Bank Awards are available online.