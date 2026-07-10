10 Jul 2026
A senior clinician and welfare inspector have voiced fears of a spike in incidents linked to the quarter-final clash with Norway.
Vets have been urged to be vigilant for signs of non-accidental pet injuries over fears of a “heightened risk” linked to England’s World Cup quarter-final tomorrow, 11 July.
Welfare investigators say they are also “bracing themselves” for more calls amid figures showing a significant increase in cruelty cases over recent years.
Links between domestic violence and the abuse of pets are already well established, with previous research indicating significant increases in cases of the former when England play.
But Inspiring Vet Care (IVC) group animal welfare director Dave Martin fears the specific circumstances now increases those risks even further.
He said today: “it’s important for veterinary professionals to be aware of the heightened risk around this weekend’s match against Norway.
“As a 10pm kick-off on a sweltering Saturday, risk factors will undoubtedly be inflated and, sadly, there will be pets impacted across the UK.
“I’d encourage all veterinary professionals to keep a particular eye out for the common signs of non-accidental injuries over the weekend.”
Dr Martin also highlighted the training materials offered free to clinicians via a QR code on the group’s welfare webpage.
Meanwhile, the RSPCA has revealed it received 64% more cruelty calls during June, July and August last year than during the same period in 2021.
The group has launched a new fundraising campaign, called Cruelty Hurts, Love Rescues, to highlight the problem that tends to peak in the summer months.
Superintendent Jo Hirst said: “We know from other charities that football doesn’t explicitly cause domestic abuse.
“However, factors around major tournaments can increase the prevalence of violence and exacerbate the situation, due to the emotions it creates and an increase in alcohol intake.
“Sadly this year we expect the upward trend will continue and we are already busier than ever rescuing animals from many awful situations.”