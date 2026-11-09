9 Nov 2026
Alongside the funding, Vets for Pets practices and Pets at Home stores will signpost dog owners toward the support line.
Dogs Trust's Behaviour Support Line has received £1.2 million for the Pets Foundation.
Pets at Home’s corporate foundation, the Pets Foundation, has committed to investing £1.2 million to support Dogs Trust’s Behaviour Support Line.
The foundation will provide the funding over the next three years, while Pets at Home stores, petcare advisors and Vets for Pets practices will signpost dog owners to the support line.
Founded as a pilot scheme in 2022, the line offers free advice to owners of dogs facing behavioural challenges, which account for more than a third of dogs surrendered into Dogs Trust’s care.
The line has supported more than 35,000 owners including 19,000 in the last year alone.
Pets at Home’s head of charity partnership and communities, Amy Angus, said: “The Behaviour Support Line gives owners somewhere to turn when they’re struggling, before those challenges reach a point of crisis.
“We want people to know that asking for help is okay, that they won’t be judged, and that giving up a much-loved pet isn’t their only option.
“That’s why we’re investing significantly in the helpline. By making trusted, expert advice easier for owners to access, we hope to tackle one of the key reasons dogs are given up and help more pets stay where they belong, in loving homes.”