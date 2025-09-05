5 Sept 2025
University of Nottingham study analysed a range of “complete” meat and plant-based dry adult dog foods in the UK.
Image: © Yakobchuk Olena / Adobe Stock
Plant-based dog foods offer similar nutrition to meat-based diets, a study has revealed.
Led by scholars at the University of Nottingham, the study analysed a range of “complete” meat and plant-based dry adult dog foods in the UK for their total protein content and individual amino acids, fatty acids, major and trace elements, vitamin D and all B-vitamins.
The researchers advised supplementing iodine and B-vitamins for canines fed plant-based diets, but otherwise concluded such diets can provide nutritional adequacy.
It was also found that veterinary diet foods were frequently deficient in one or more essential amino acids (EAA).
A total of 31 dog foods – 19 meat-based, 6 veterinary and 6 plant-based (4 vegan, 2 vegetarian) – spanning 27 different brands were compared against European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF) guidelines.
Both meat-based and plant-based foods were found to have a similar protein content and were replete with amino acids. The scholars found average concentrations of branched-chain amino acids were greater in plant-based foods compared to meat-based foods predominantly comprised of beef or lamb; they had expected the former to be inadequate, as such acids are said to be typically derived from meat, fish and dairy products.
Plant-based food did have lower iodine and B-vitamin content, with the researchers noting parallel observations have been made about plant-based human diets.
Iodine levels were below the guideline nutritional minimum in 57% of the foods measured.
The researchers suggested iodine and B-vitamins “could easily be supplemented” into plant-based foods and noted many meat-based foods were “compliant but marginal” in terms of nutrition “and may also benefit from supplementation”.
Study co-author Rebecca Brociek said: “Our study found that plant-based diets, when properly formulated, can be a healthy and viable alternative to meat-based options.
“Ideally the next step is long-term feeding studies, but as we begin to rethink pet nutrition, perhaps the alternative isn’t only better for the planet, but also beneficial for our four-legged companions.”
Research published by comparison site Finder in January suggested there were an estimated 1.1 million adults in the UK following a vegan diet, with a further 2.3 million planning to do so this year.
BVA’s policy position on alternative diets, published last year, said it is possible to feed dogs plant-based diets – although owners should be aware of the challenges in providing nutritional balance.
All the foods met vitamin D and fatty acid guidelines, but amino acid, B-vitamin and mineral guidelines were only met by 55%, 24% and 16% of foods, respectively.
None of the foods met FEDIAF guidelines for all nutrients.
Veterinary renal foods, such as for dogs with kidney disease, had lower protein by design, but four of the six did not meet EAA guidelines, with one of them below guidelines on six out of eight essential acids.
The paper noted in respect to these vet foods: “If the same diet were fed for a long period, then it is possible that other comorbidities might be exacerbated.”