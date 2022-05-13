13 May 2022
RVN Laura Turnbull has drawn up a bucket list of activities she wishes to fulfil.
Staff at Paragon Veterinary Referrals are rallying around to care for one of their own, with a fund-raiser for their terminally ill vet nurse colleague.
The team at the animal hospital in Wakefield is determined to help “incredible RVN” Laura Turnbull – who has been battling terminal cancer for several years – tick as many items off her bucket list as possible, such as visiting New Zealand, eating street food in Hong Kong, riding in a hot air balloon and seeing rock band Bon Jovi live.
Miss Turnbull was diagnosed in 2015 with breast cancer, which has spread to her vertebrae, ribs, legs, skull and liver, and received the devastating news the treatment is no longer working.
She used to live in India and it is one of her favourite places, which is why her friends at Paragon have decided to run, walk, cycle and swim the 4,527-mile distance between Wakefield and Mumbai to raise cash to help her fulfil her wishes.
Paragon’s nursing team leader Stacy Carlton explained: “Laura is the best person in the world. She is the strongest person I know and the bravest. She’s also one of the best veterinary nurses I know. She puts her heart and soul into caring for every single patient she has. She has taken home all the wildlife to rehabilitate, the strays no one wanted, and the kittens that needed a mum.
“So, the Paragon team is raising money to help Laura live out her bucket list by collectively covering the miles from Wakefield to Mumbai. Laura loves India, she’s there right now visiting her friends, and we want to make sure there’s many more adventures still to come.”
In an emotional, but inspirational, post on her GoFundMe page, Miss Turnbull said: “My motto is the Hindi saying: ‘Har pal me zindangi’, which loosely translated means: ‘Enjoy every moment’. I certainly try to appreciate everything and I am grateful for what I have.
“Of course, I don’t want to die, but we all will at some point, so at least I have time to accept it, right?”
Miss Turnbull has already ticked off some key items on her bucket list, including a visit to the Himalayas, Christmas in New York and a Broadway show. She’s also drunk tequila in Mexico, enjoyed a spa in the exclusive Valle d’Aosta in the Western Alps and sipped fine wine in an Italian castle.
To help Miss Turnbull achieve even more of her dreams, visit her GoFundMe page.