25 Jul 2025
Officials say the service, together with a separate pet ambulance programme, are intended to make care access easier for clients.
RVN Natalie Turner delivering the new mobile Community Vet Nurse service
A Lancashire-based veterinary practice has launched a new mobile Community Vet Nurse service which bosses hope will make it easier for some clients to access care.
The scheme provided by the Oakhill Veterinary Centre, which runs three practices in the Preston area, offers both home visits and pick-ups on two days each week.
The service is available to clients who live within a defined area north of the River Ribble and offers procedures including medication, nail clipping, anal gland expression, senior pet care, and puppy and kitten check-ups.
Small animal director Judith Lee said: “Our Community Vet Nurse service is all about making it easier for our clients to access the help they need.
“By providing expert nursing care at home, we reduce stress for pets and offer added reassurance to owners – particularly the elderly, those without transport, or those managing busy lifestyles.”
The practice, which has branches at Fulwood, Goosnargh and Kirkham, also offers a pet ambulance service for two hours each weekday.
Clients can call the practice directly to book home visit appointments or the ambulance service.