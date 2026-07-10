10 Jul 2026
Several Herefordshire veterinary practices have sought to distance themselves from allegations made against a crematorium which are now the subject of a multi-agency inquiry.
Herefordshire Council confirmed an inquiry is underway into Animal Funeral Services.
Veterinary professionals in Herefordshire have sought to reassure the public after an investigation was launched into alleged malpractice at an animal cremation site.
Several practices have distanced themselves from a business at the centre of claims that bags containing the bodies of dead animals, plus a pile of ashes and bones, were found at its premises.
But the case may also raise further regulatory questions following an industry group’s calls for tighter rules to be introduced to help protect the public.
Herefordshire Council officials confirmed an inquiry was underway after concerns were raised about Animal Funeral Services, based in Kington.
Images and videos circulating online appear to show bags containing the bodies of dead animals in an unlocked van, plus other bags on the ground and a separate pile of ashes and bones.
The authority said it was working with the APHA, RSPCA and other relevant agencies as part of what it described as “ongoing investigations”.
A spokesperson added that the council would take “appropriate action” within its powers and responsibilities.
News of the discovery prompted two Hereford-based practices, Belmont Vets and the Holmer Veterinary Surgery, to post statements on their Facebook pages stressing they do not use Animal Funeral Services for cremations.
A third, Brookfield Veterinary Practice, said it was “horrified” by the allegations but insisted its decision to terminate its association with the business in the spring was not connected to them.
The case also follows calls made earlier this year by the Association of Private Pet Cemeteries and Crematoria (APPCC), which sets industry standards, for tougher rules to be introduced in response to high-profile criminal cases involving operators of similar facilities in the United States.
Although its website claims to offer a “dignified cremation service” which is aimed towards the public rather than vets, Animal Funeral Services is not currently listed as an APPCC member. The company has been approached for comment.