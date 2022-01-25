25 Jan 2022
Tributes have been paid following the death of Jean Turner, described as a “tireless champion” who helped transform the modern veterinary nursing profession.
The RCVS and BVNA have today [25 January] released statements with news of the death of Jean Turner.
Both organisations expressed sadness at the news, describing Mrs Turner as a “longstanding and prominent” member and “true representative” of the vet nursing profession.
Mrs Turner qualified as a Registered Animal Nursing Auxiliary (RANA) in 1971 and played a major role in the journey of RANA to RVN title.
She was awarded the inaugural Veterinary Nursing Golden Jubilee Award for her “enormous contribution” in 2011, and became the first nurse on the RCVS Knowledge Trustee Board, which she served on from October 2012 to September 2019.
Paying tribute to Mrs Turner, chair of VN council Matthew Rendle told VN Times: “Jean was a mentor and inspiration to me for most of my career – as she was for many other veterinary nurses – but most of all, she was my friend.
“To try to list all the achievements Jean (and her vet husband, Trevor) made in her career would be impossible, as there are so many, but suffice to say the veterinary nursing profession owes Jean a huge amount of thanks for her amazing work.
“At the beginning, Jean helped to establish the veterinary nursing qualification and really get us on the map. Her efforts for and dedication to the veterinary nursing profession for her whole life is incredible, and something all veterinary nurses have benefitted from to this day and, personally, Jean always supported me with guidance and reassurance, and I will miss her.”
In another tribute, Amanda Boag, chair of the RCVS Knowledge board of trustees, said: “We’re deeply saddened by the news of Jean Turner’s passing. Jean was a true pioneer of the veterinary nursing profession, who made a hugely significant impact to practice, as well as to the governance of many organisations, including the BVNA and RCVS Knowledge.
“Having qualified as a RANA in 1971, she saw the profession evolve and gain status in the veterinary world, and she tirelessly championed the important role [of] veterinary nurses in the provision of high-quality care.
“Our thoughts are with Jean’s family at this terribly sad time, as we remember her with the deepest admiration and gratitude.”
In a separate statement on its website, the BVNA added: “Her impact to the veterinary nursing profession and the BVNA was remarkable. Not only was she a BVNA council member for 16 years, she was also on the editorial board for the Veterinary Nursing Journal and a trustee of the BVNA Daphne Shipman Benevolent Fund since 1999.
“Jean was a true representative for veterinary nursing and the BVNA. She was well-loved and will be sorely missed by all those who knew her.”