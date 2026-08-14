14 Aug 2026
Bosses say the course will help to meet “significant demand” for training and mentoring opportunities.
Image: Tatyana Gladskih / Adobe Stock
A new CPD programme for veterinary nurses, focusing on issues connected to nutrition, has been unveiled.
Purina bosses claim the Nurture: Nurse Development Pathway scheme, announced yesterday (13 August), reflects the current needs of nurses and will boost both them and their practices.
Nurse development manager Laura Hughes said: “Increasing recognition of their contribution has encouraged veterinary nurses to further grow their own potential and we are seeing a real drive to upskill in every aspect of client and patient care.
“There is significant demand to access training and mentoring that will help them thrive within a demanding clinical environment and enhance the opportunities for career progression.
“It’s a real pleasure for us partner with them and help them and their practices succeed.”
The course, which is divided into four modules, offers 90 hours of certified study, as well as access to webinars, practical assessment tools, guides and protocols.
The company said there would also be opportunities to share tips and solutions with peers, as well as accessing clinical and business coaching support.
Nurses can register for the programme online.