The plea came as dozens of teenagers took part in the second Future Vets Scotland summer camp at the SRUC Oatridge campus in West Lothian.The need to diversify the professions’ talent pool has been the subject of renewed focus in recent weeks, with experiences of racism and concerns about enduring financial pressures among the issues being highlighted.But project leaders believe research indicating a high proportion of clinicians are considering leaving the sector altogether, plus reported falls in the numbers moving into mixed practice, also emphasise the need for action.