2 Dec 2025
The “premium range” of suits comes in a range of breed-specific sizes for both cats and dogs.
A new range of breed-specific postoperative recovery suits for pets has been launched.
BreedFit Surgery Suits are available in breed-specific sizing for more than 100 dog breeds and 26 cat breeds.
The suits are said to be non-toxic and hypoallergenic to cater for pets with sensitive skin, with an antimicrobial, breathable fabric derived from organic cotton and bamboo.
They are said to be designed ergonomically to reduce rubbing and ensure a comfortable fit, with elasticity to allow unrestricted movement and an adaptable tummy band to facilitate toileting without the need to remove the suit.
Company owner Jade Hartwell said: “We are a nation of pet lovers, so when they have surgery, we want to make sure they are as comfortable as possible when it comes to recovery.
“While surgical suits are already on the market, we wanted to create a premium range that catered for every breed and fit to size, offered enhanced comfort and was designed in an easy-machine washable fabric which is responsibly produced to reduce environmental impact.”
Pet owners can order the suits directly, but veterinary professionals can sign up for trade accounts on the SurgerySuit.com website to access wholesale pricing bespoke bundle offers and other benefits.