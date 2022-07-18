18 Jul 2022
Surgical nursing, and anaesthesia and analgesia programmes will commence in September 2022, and are open for applications.
Caroline Bright, Alicia Richards, Christine Head, Marloes Baltus and Whitney Ball celebrating the completion of their programmes at Myerscough’s graduation ceremonies.
Two new veterinary nursing programmes – part of University Centre Myerscough’s Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Nursing (CertAVN) offering – have received formal accreditation.
The programmes – the CertAVN (Surgical Nursing) and the CertAVN (Anaesthesia and Analgesia) – have received accreditation from the RCVS following the success of Myerscough’s nursing programmes in dentistry; and teaching, coaching and mentoring, which ran for the first time this academic year (2021-22).
With its first CertAVN cohort having graduated earlier this month, Myerscough said the the two additional programmes will commence in September and are open for applications, alongside the dentistry; and teaching, coaching and mentoring options.
More information about the CertAVN at University Centre Myerscough is available online.