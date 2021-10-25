25 Oct 2021
VetSkill-enrolled students who achieve their qualification are now eligible to apply directly to the RCVS for registration as veterinary nurses.
Image © sebra / Adobe Stock
The RCVS has granted full accreditation to VetSkill’s Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing.
VetSkill chief executive and chairman Greg Warman said: “This status is hugely important to both our students and the centres training them, and is recognition that our qualification has met all of the RCVS standards required.
“I would particularly like to thank all the centres that joined us on the journey that led to full accreditation; without your support we could not have achieved this challenging milestone.”
The RCVS education committee, when considering the qualification, wrote it was “impressed with the innovative approach to the design, development and delivery of the theory and practical assessments”.
VetSkill programme manager Sam Double said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the VetSkill team, who have worked tirelessly to get the programme to full accreditation status. VetSkill has a passionate and dedicated assessor, examiner and external quality assessment team, whose contribution to this process has been instrumental to this outcome.
“I would also like to thank the RCVS qualifications and examinations team, as well as the veterinary nursing education committee for their support during this exacting process.”
VetSkill has more than 30 centres delivering the Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing, and through its recognition agreement with City and Guilds has provided more than 700 City and Guilds-registered students with access to the VetSkill OSCEs.
