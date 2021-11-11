11 Nov 2021
The consultation is part of the RCVS’ commitment to continually review its requirements for newly qualified VNs and closes on 22 December.
Image © Monkey Business / Adobe Stock
The RCVS is inviting veterinary professionals to get involved in a new six-week consultation on VN professional requirements.
The consultation will look at the competences, skills and professional behaviours required of newly qualified veterinary nurses, and gives veterinary teams the opportunity to have their say on the future of how SVNs are educated and trained.
The consultation – part of the RCVS commitment to continually review its requirements for newly qualified VNs, ensuring they remain up to date, and reflect the standards and expectations of veterinary nursing practice – launched yesterday (Wednesday 10 November) and closes at 5pm on Wednesday 22 December.
Those completing the consultation will be asked to comment on a proposed new set of requirements, which is split into three key components:
Julie Dugmore, RCVS director of veterinary nursing, said: “With this consultation we want to gain an effective representation of what the professions desire from future RVNs in term of their range of skills and knowledge, and professional behaviours from their first day in clinical practice.
“Any feedback we receive on the proposed new requirements will be vital in helping to ensure student vet nurses receive the appropriate education and training, and that our RVNs are fully prepared and armed with what is necessary to thrive in – and add value to – current veterinary clinical practice.
“We welcome views and feedback on the requirements from all sectors of the veterinary professions, including clinical coaches, veterinary nursing educators, student veterinary nurses, veterinary surgeons, practice managers and other members of the veterinary team.”
The proposed new requirements have been in development since November 2019, when members of the RCVS VN department visited various colleges across the UK to meet a range of student veterinary nurses, clinical supervisors, internal and external quality assurers, and lecturers to discuss potential changes to the current requirements.
In April 2021, a working group was set up, chaired by Matthew Rendle as chairman of VN council, which featured representation from small animal and equine veterinary nurses, students, educators and clinical supervisors.
Further meetings were held during the summer of 2021 with veterinary nursing educators, allowing a first opportunity for those delivering and assessing the requirements to consider their relevance, currency and usability. The feedback from these sessions has been reviewed by the working group, which has now agreed to the proposals within the consultation.
The responses from the new consultation will be reported to the working group, which will then have a final opportunity to amend and agree the proposals before being submitted to VN council for consideration.
The aim is VN council will agree to the new version of the requirements in its February 2022 meeting.
The consultation can be found online.