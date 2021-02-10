Louise Allum

Danny Chambers

John Davies

Matshidiso (Tshidi) Gardiner

Grant Hampson

Elizabeth Law-Bartle

Philip Lhermette

Peter Robinson

Ian Sayers

Huw Stacey

Kit Sturgess

Samantha Webster

Colin Whiting

Will Wilkinson

Online election

Eleanor Ferguson, RCVS registrar and returning officer for the election, said: “Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the issues that it has caused regarding disruption to the postal service, the RCVS has gained permission from the Privy Council to temporarily amend our election scheme – a document that governs how we run our elections – to allow voting to take place entirely online this year.