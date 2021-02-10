10 Feb 2021
RVNs now have until 28 February to put themselves forward for nomination to council after just one candidate came forward following initial call.
IMAGE: Anton Sokolov / Fotolia.
The RCVS has extended the VN council nomination period after receiving just one candidate nomination for its 2021 elections.
No election for VN council was held in 2018 due to governance issues, while in 2019 there were too few candidates; however, last year a record 13 vet nurses put themselves forward for election.
But it has been a different story this year, with only one candidate nomination during the original nomination time frame this year, meaning a shortfall exists in elected VN council members.
The candidate, Susan Howarth RVN, will therefore be automatically re-elected for a further three-year term, while the nomination period for other candidates for the election has been extended until 5pm on Sunday 28 February 2021.
If two or more additional candidates come forward in the extended nomination period, then a VN council election will be run for the one remaining available elected place on the council.
Should a VN council election occur, it would take place at the same time as the RCVS council election and within the same time frame.
Matthew Rendle, who chairs VN council, said: “While it’s certainly disappointing that we only had one nomination for VN council by this year’s deadline, we hope this extension until the end of February means more vet nurses will now consider putting themselves forward for election.
“We are doing some really important work currently that, in time, will push forward and enhance our profession, so I would ask any vet nurses who are interested in having a say on the future of our profession to step forward as a candidate for the council.
”Those who want to find out more about what it means to be on VN council are also very welcome to contact me on [email protected]”
No such problems have occurred for RCVS council, with 14 candidates standing in this year’s election, which, for the first time, will be held completely online this year.
This year’s election will be taking place from mid-March until 5pm on Friday 23 April 2021. Candidates this year are:
Eleanor Ferguson, RCVS registrar and returning officer for the election, said: “Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the issues that it has caused regarding disruption to the postal service, the RCVS has gained permission from the Privy Council to temporarily amend our election scheme – a document that governs how we run our elections – to allow voting to take place entirely online this year.
”This means that physical ballot papers will not be distributed to veterinary surgeons eligible to vote this year.”
She added: “The small number of veterinary surgeons for whom we do not hold an email address will receive a letter with instructions on how to vote online, in addition to their security code to allow them access to their unique voting website.
”If they need further help there will also be the opportunity for them to call Civica Election Services, which runs the election on our behalf and will assist them with casting their vote.”
Voting is due to open in the week commencing 15 March when Civica Election Services (formerly Electoral Reform Services) will send emails or letters to eligible voters.
Further information about how to stand for VN council, as well as an informal job description about what is expected of a VN council member, can be found on the RCVS website.