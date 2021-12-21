21 Dec 2021
The e-book covers the Animal Nursing Auxiliary training scheme, explores key milestones and includes video testimonials from members of the profession.
The RCVS has announced the launch of an interactive e-book that covers the history, highlights and future of the VN profession.
Its release is the culmination of the veterinary nursing Diamond Jubilee year, celebrating 60 years of veterinary nursing.
The ebook covers how the first veterinary nurse training scheme – the animal nursing auxiliary – was introduced and goes on to explore the key milestones, including the professionalisation of vet nursing with the launch of vocational training and the introduction of the RCVS Code of Professional Conduct for Veterinary Nurses.
Throughout the e-book, video testimonials from members of the profession feature, including chairman of VN council Matthew Rendle and director of veterinary nursing Julie Dugmore.
It also includes interviews with student vet nurses and links to landmark publications, including the VN Futures Report 2021, which reflected on the first five years of the initiative and how the profession can build on the positive changes it has implemented.
As well as this marking the 60th anniversary of the profession, 2021 saw many firsts for vet nursing, including the first time that 20,000 vet nurses have been on the VN register, the first year a vet nurse has been appointed as an RCVS Practice Standards Scheme assessor, and the first year that VNs have completed the new Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Nursing.
To mark the milestone year, numerous diamond jubilee activities have taken place, including webinars, podcasts and celebration events, where eminent members of the profession have shared their insights and experiences from their vet nursing careers.
Mr Rendle said: “Sixty years is a huge milestone for vet nursing. I’ve been in the profession for 30 years and I’ve seen amazing advancements in that time. I think this is a great opportunity to take time to reflect on all the progress that has been made, and how we’re growing in numbers, but also growing in knowledge and becoming more and more respected as vital members of the veterinary team.”
Mrs Dugmore added: “The launch of the RCVS Diamond Jubilee e-book marks the end of a very special year for the profession, and it’s wonderful that vet nurses across the country will be able to read about the achievements of the profession they are part of. I would encourage as many people as possible to read the e-book, and find out more about the history and achievements of vet nursing.”
A dedicated section on the RCVS website [https://www.rcvs.org.uk/news-and-views/events/veterinary-nursing-diamond-jubilee/] has been set up for all of the Diamond Jubilee activities, which also includes the new e-book.