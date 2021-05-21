21 May 2021
The virtual event will see more than 150 newly qualified veterinary nurses welcomed on to the register, as well as celebrate those who have recently achieved their Diploma in Advanced Veterinary Nursing.
The RCVS is holding a virtual Veterinary Nurses Evening to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the profession and Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month.
The event – hosted by VN council chairman Matthew Rendle and RCVS president Mandisa Greene – will take place on Thursday 27 May in two sessions starting at 6:30pm and 8pm, respectively. More than 150 newly qualified veterinary nurses will be welcomed on to the register, while members of the profession who have recently achieved their Diploma in Advanced Veterinary Nursing (DipAVN) will also be celebrated.
The keynote speaker for the event is vet and leadership coach Anne-Marie Svendsen Aylott, who will be delivering a talk called “Turning resilience theory into resilient vet nurses”.
RCVS director of veterinary nursing Julie Dugmore will also give an update on the work of the joint RCVS and BVNA VN Futures project, as well as other RCVS initiatives such as Mind Matters.
Mr Rendle said: “Not only is this event taking place during Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month, but it also takes place during the diamond jubilee of the veterinary nursing profession – it being 60 years since the launch of the first RCVS-approved animal nursing auxiliary training scheme.
“More will be announced about this anniversary on the night, but Veterinary Nurses Evening will be a perfect opportunity to celebrate our new generation of veterinary nurses, as well as our DipAVNs who are continuing to advance and grow our profession and its skill set, all those decades since we first started.
“All members of the veterinary team are invited to watch the event live – we do hope you can join us and celebrate veterinary nursing after what has been a pretty difficult year for all of us.”
To register for either of the events or view the full programme, visit the RCVS website, or for more information, email the RCVS events team.