8 Mar 2021
Late appeal for more candidates to join election to join original single candidate leads to total of 14 standing for upcoming contest.
Image © Fotolia / Anton Sokolov
An appeal for more candidates to take part in the election to RCVS VN council has resulted in a record 14 standing for 1 seat.
The college extended the nomination period from the end of January when just one person – current council member Susan Howarth – came forward. She was automatically reelected for a further three-year term, but an appeal for more candidates was made to fill the other space on council in this year’s election.
The number of candidates beats the record of 13 set in 2020.
The year’s VN council election takes place from mid-March until 5pm on 23 April, with the following 14 candidates:
As with 2021’s RCVS council election, the VN council election will be carried out completely online.
VN council chairman Matthew Rendle said: “This is quite an astonishing development to go from having just 1 candidate to a new record, but I am very thankful for the 14 colleagues who have come forward, and who are showing a commitment to join VN council and help drive forward our profession.
“To my fellow members of the profession, please do make sure to engage with the election and cast your vote. VN council not only makes important decisions on matters relating to veterinary nursing training, and education and registration, but – along with the BVNA – also helps set the direction of travel for the VN Futures project, which is looking at how our profession can be a vibrant, rewarding and sustainable one, now and in the future.”
Voting is due to open from 15 March when Civica Election Services (formerly Electoral Reform Services) will send emails or letters to eligible VN voters.
Full details of the elections, including biographies and manifesto statements, is available at on the RCVS’ VN election page.