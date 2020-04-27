27 Apr 2020
The programme will provide VNs with a structured approach to referral life, taking them from day one qualification to specialist nurse.
The Post Registration Programme pilot will run for 12 months at a number of Linnaeus multidisciplinary sites across the UK, with a first intake due in September.
Linnaeus is set to launch an innovative career pathways programme across its multidisciplinary practices for newly qualified RVNs hoping to work in referral nursing.
The Post Registration Programme (PRP) pilot will run for 12 months at a number of Linnaeus sites across the UK, with a first intake due in September.
The aim of the programme will be to provide a fresh development opportunity for newly qualified nurses, combining academic and clinical study days, a comprehensive skills matrix and trained mentors to provide a supportive platform.
Created for nurses who have been on the RCVS professional register for less than a year, the programme will provide VNs with a structured approach to referral life, taking them from day one qualification to specialist nurse, while building both clinical and professional skills.
Linnaeus spokesman Sam Thompson said: “We hope this programme represents a great opportunity for those wishing to pursue a career in a referral hospital, and will ensure we have a resilient, robust and highly skilled nursing team across Linnaeus multidisciplinary referral hospitals.
“The programme complements several other formal qualifications, and provides a transition and springboard for those wishing to pursue a career in a specialist field.”
Anyone interested in finding out more about the Linnaeus programme should email [email protected]