15 Mar 2021
Happy Hour is back on 25 March (7pm to 8pm) and this month the focus is on well-being – so join us to share in the “magic of veterinary nursing”.
VN Times’ feel-good “power hour” returns in less than two weeks (25 March) for a spring well-being special to celebrate “The magic of veterinary nursing“.
As well as the usual mix of cash giveaways, live challenges and cookery mayhem, the Happy Hour team will be joined this month by RVNs Aoife Smith, Elle Payne, Jane Davidson, Zara Livingstone and veterinary nurse-turned personal trainer Adam Robinson.
Vet nurse, writer, educator and leading blogger Jane Davidson will feature in the main interview to discuss her perspective on physical and mental well-being, before joining our expert panel for a broader debate on some of the big issues in the veterinary nursing profession.
All leading experts in their fields of well-being and health, the panellists will also answer your questions on well-being and share with delegates the day-to-day magic moments that make being an RVN a job like no other.
Adam Robinson will then lead a 20-minute fitness session – or for those feeling a little less energetic, VBD’s Happy Hour sensations Lee Clayton-Harvey and Nikki Dartnell will be looking to bring the house down once again with an Easter special cookery slot that promises to be full of March madness and mayhem.
VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel said: “We are super excited about our Happy Hour event where we will be focusing on the magic of veterinary nursing and why celebrating the things that make the nursing profession so special is important for well-being.”
Mrs Buzzel added: “We will also be giving away two tickets for BSAVA Congress and, as this month we are focusing on the magic of nursing, we will be giving away five wonderful little wizards to bring a bit of magic into your practice.
“Our Happy Hour community just keeps growing and we would love you to come and be a part of it.”
To register your interest for Happy Hour 4, visit bit.ly/VNHappyHour4
For details on past Happy Hour events, visit vettimes.co.uk/category/vn-happy-hour or listen to round-ups at vettimes.co.uk/category/podcasts/vn