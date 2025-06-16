16 Jun 2025
MP proposes new legislation to licence rescue centres in a move supported by a major animal charity.
New legislation has been proposed which could lead to the introduction of a formal licensing regime for animal rescue centres in England and Wales.
The move has also been backed by a leading welfare group while tens of thousands of people have separately signed an online petition calling for licensing and regulation.
The Animal Shelters (Licensing) Bill was introduced to Parliament by the Conservative MP Richard Holden last week.
He said recent cases, including one in his own Essex constituency where dozens of dogs were found dead, had shocked the public and “exposed a dangerous gap in the law”.
He added: “The Bill will bring rescue and rehoming centres under the same statutory framework that already applies to kennels and breeders, closing the loophole that leaves animals unprotected.
“Mandatory licensing will drive up welfare standards, weed out rogue operators and give the public confidence that every organisation caring for dogs is properly equipped and held to account.”
A 25-year-old man is currently in custody on animal welfare and fraud charges following the discovery of 37 dead dogs at premises in Billericay in May.
A second man remains on bail, while a 25-year-old woman was arrested earlier this month. The remains of four more animals were found following a new search of the site.
Mr Holden said he had worked with both Dogs Trust and the RSPCA in developing his Private Members’ Bill.
Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp said: “Good intentions aren’t enough. We need laws in place to make sure all rescue dogs are safe, cared for, and treated with the respect they deserve.
“Without proper oversight, these organisations cannot guarantee that they are operating in the best interests of the animals in their care.”
More than 50,000 people have also signed an online petition, launched prior to the Essex case, which demands licensing and regulation of rescue centres.
In its response, Defra said it would outline more details of its “overarching approach” to animal welfare in due course, but stressed that rescue groups must meet existing legal requirements.