16 Apr 2026
Evidence is being sought after it was revealed that plans to restrict the sale of the products to professional settings are being considered due to environmental concerns.
Image: Eddie Cloud / Adobe Stock
A new review has been launched that could limit the sale of pet flea and tick treatments to vets, pharmacists and other suitably qualified professionals.
A fresh call for evidence has been issued after VMD-commissioned research suggested use of the products was contributing to their presence in waterways.
But officials have already ruled out a ban on sales, saying pet owners’ access to effective treatments remains a “key priority”.
The process, announced on 16 April, is part of the roadmap to re-examine the issue set out by the Government’s Pharmaceutical in the Environment group last summer.
Group chair Jason Weeks called it an “important step in ensuring that environmental concerns are considered in a timely and evidence-led way”.
Prof Weeks added: “It is encouraging to see momentum building and real progress being made on this issue.”
VMD leaders are said to be considering reforms to how the products are sold in response to what a Defra statement described as the “increasing evidence of environmental contamination”.
Water minister Emma Hardy said: “These treatments play a vital role in pet health and welfare, but it is right that we look at whether they should only be made available for sale via medical practitioners who can advise the public on their correct usage.”
The move follows Environment Agency monitoring that found surface water concentrations “frequently exceed” toxicity thresholds for aquatic insects.
The Defra statement also referred to residues being detected in river sediments, fish tissue, wild bird nests and coastal waters, which it suggested indicated “multiple” potential pathways for contamination.
Meanwhile, analysis funded by the VMD also indicated the treatments were entering waterways through wastewater and pets swimming in natural watercourses.
The call for evidence, which will remain open until 11 June, is seeking views on both the data linked to environmental contamination and how potential reforms could affect animal welfare, pet owners, product access and businesses.
But officials insist animal welfare is their “paramount” concern and a full ban on sales is not being considered, despite calls from some campaign groups for such a measure in the past few years.
VMD chief executive Abigail Seager said: “We know that fipronil and imidacloprid play an important role in protecting pets and people from parasites and the diseases they can carry.
“However, these substances are entering our waterways and may be having wider environmental impacts.
“As part of the call for evidence we want to hear as many perspectives as possible to ensure future decisions help us maintain appropriate availability of veterinary medicines on the UK market, while protecting animal health and the environment.”
Responses can be submitted via the consultation’s Citizen Space webpage or by emailing [email protected]
The department said a summary of the responses would be published within 12 weeks of the consultation closing, while the full review is expected to take a year to complete.